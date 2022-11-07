The warning came amid a series of missile tests by North Korea in recent weeks, including four ballistic missiles launched on Saturday, days after the United States and South Korea concluded their largest-ever air force exercises..

On Monday, the official news agency quoted the General Staff of the “Korean People’s Army” as saying in a statement that it will respond to “all the enemy’s war exercises against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, with sustainable, resolute, sweeping and practical military measures.”“.

The statement also noted that North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests constitute a “clear answer” to Washington and Seoul about their joint exercises last week, adding, “The more provocative military movements of enemies continue, the more precise and harsh the KPA will confront them.”“.

The United States and South Korea conducted joint air exercises, the largest ever between them, angering Pyongyang, which it considered “provocative and hostile.”“.

The United States and South Korea warned that missile launches could be a prelude to a new North Korean nuclear test, and extended their largest-ever air exercises until Saturday, in response..

The exercises, during which the US Air Force deployed two long-range B-1B bombers, concluded Saturday, on the last day that witnessed a show of force..

While the B-1B supersonic bomber no longer carries nuclear weapons, the US Air Force considers it the “backbone of a long-range bomber” capable of striking anywhere in the world..

Experts believe that North Korea is especially concerned about these exercises because its air force is one of the weakest components in its army, as it lacks high-tech aircraft and well-trained pilots.