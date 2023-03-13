North Korea says launch allows checking “operational posture of nuclear deterrents in different spaces”

North Korea said it had tested two submarine missiles on Sunday (12.Mar.2023). The launch came just before the United States and South Korea began joint military exercises, which are expected to be the biggest in five years.

North Korean state agency KCNA stated that the exercise was successful. The missiles hit an unspecified area in the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula. The launch, the agency declared, allowed “verify the current operational posture of the means of nuclear deterrence in different spaces”.

according to KCNAthe tests aimed to measure the offensive capability of submarine units and show that North Korea will respond with “overwhelming mighty forces” to the “US imperialists and their South Korean puppet forces”. The agency stated that the intentions of the 2 countries “become less and less disguised”.

USA and South Korea announced holding joint military exercises on March 2. Here’s the announcement oficial (225 KB, in English). The training was called “Shield of Liberty” and should last 11 days, starting this Monday (13.mar).

According to the joint note, the word freedom refers to “strong will to protect as an immutable value” the alliance between Seoul and Washington. The term shield, in turn, symbolizes the “defensive nature of the army”. During the exercises, military troops from both countries will simulate real-life scenarios.

The rivalry between the two Koreas is an unresolved conflict since the Cold War (1947-1991).

On January 2, 2023, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol he said that the country was in discussion with the United States regarding the possibility of carrying out joint exercises with nuclear assets.

On February 17, 2023, the government of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened the United States and South Korea if the countries continue to hold joint military exercises.

kim yo jongdeputy director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of North Korea and sister of the country’s leader, said in announcement announced on March 7 that his country is “watch out for military movements” from USA and South Korea.

“It is very interesting to see how the US, whose Forces frequently conduct test launches of strategic weapons in the Pacific every year, as if the ocean were their patio, will respond if a 3rd country tries to intercept them justifying counteraction“, he wrote.

Also according to Kim Jong-un’s sister, North Korea “is always prepared to take appropriate, swift and overwhelming action”. That’s why, “the US and South Korea better refrain from making comments and engaging in behavior that aggravates the situation”.