The North Korean dictatorship, led by Kim Jong Un, launched a spy satellite in November and carried out new ballistic missile tests near neighboring countries | Photo: EFE/Ramón Abarca

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has said that he will not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack in the event of atomic provocations and that the country's latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is proof of this.

Kim made the statement during a visit this Wednesday (20) to the Second Red Flag Company of the regime's General Missile Office, which oversees the development of its missile program, two days after the launch of a Hwasong- 18 of solid fuel, the news agency reported KCNA this Thursday (21).

The North Korean dictator said he was “deeply impressed” with the company's efficiency and that the launch was a good sign of the country's evolving nuclear strategy “and North Korea's doctrine of not hesitating even to carry out a nuclear attack if the enemy provokes it with nuclear weapons”.

Kim also stated that his country's sovereign rights can only be guaranteed through “strong power”, but reminded the state-owned company that its role is deterrence and that its “sacred mission is to prevent war and defend peace”.

The Hwasong-18 is the largest missile in North Korea's arsenal, and analysis of this week's launch shows that, if it had been launched on a conventional trajectory, it could have reached any part of US territory. (With EFE Agency)