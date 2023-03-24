North Korea announced this Friday (24) that it tested a nuclear submarine drone capable of generating radioactive tsunamis, an allegation that raises doubts among experts, but represents a new punch on the table in a tense scenario marked by military maneuvers by Washington. and Pyongyang’s weapons tests.

The North Korean press reported that the regime tested this week, in the presence of leader Kim Jong-un, a new type of underwater drone or guided torpedo that, when it explodes, is capable of causing gigantic waves of pollution just like the Russian system known as Poseidon. .

The drone was launched from North Korea’s northeast coast on Tuesday and “reached the target point in the waters of Hongwon Bay, established as a simulated enemy port, with its test warhead detonating underwater on Thursday afternoon. fair,” North Korea’s state news agency reported. KCNA.

The device, which exploded “after sailing to a depth of 80 to 150 meters following an oval and eight-way course in the East Sea (name given to the Sea of ​​Japan in the two Koreas) for 59 hours and 12 minutes”, was tested in the moment when South Korea and the United States carry out major military maneuvers in the south of the peninsula.

“The mission of this weapon is to stealthily penetrate operational waters and cause a large-scale radioactive tsunami by means of an underwater detonation that destroys enemy naval strike groups and key operational ports,” explained the text of the KCNA.

environmental damage

In addition to destroying fleets and infrastructure, this type of weaponry has the capacity to cause terrible damage to coastal regions, which would remain highly contaminated for at least several decades, both inland and in the surrounding waters.

According to the agency’s text, the weapon, named Haeil Nuclear Unmanned Submarine Vehicle (Tsunami in Korean), began development in 2012 and, after being subjected to 50 different types of tests (29 of them with the presence of Kim Jong-un), its operational deployment was decided at the Workers’ Party plenary held in December last year.

A KCNA released four photos from the drone test showing an underwater silhouette and an explosion near the sea surface, and two other images from Kim in front of the unmanned submarine in a warehouse whose location has not been revealed.

Technology in doubt

Many analysts doubt, in any case, the regime’s assertion – which guarantees that the drone sailed underwater for two and a half days – given the high complexity that such a system requires.

Russia claims to have had its Poseidon nuclear submarine drones deployed and in operational condition just a few months ago, although the enormous secrecy with which they have been developed for years prevents further details about this type of weapon from being known.

But it is known, for example, that the Poseidon requires nuclear propulsion – a capability that Pyongyang lacks – to allow for truly successful deployment and infiltration.

South Korean reaction

For his part, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said today that North Korea “will pay for its reckless provocations” and stressed that Seoul would reinforce the so-called three-axis system, which includes anti-missile defenses, a preemptive strikes and plans to decapitate the regime.

The peninsula is experiencing a historic level of tension after a 2022 in which the regime, which rejected offers to return to dialogue, carried out a record number of weapons tests and Seoul and Washington once again carried out major maneuvers on the peninsula, including with aircraft carriers. nuclear-powered and US strategic bombers.