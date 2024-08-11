After two weeks of stoppage, Pyongyang has resumed launching garbage-laden balloons toward South Korea. As confirmed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul, North Korea has launched about 240 of them, about ten of which landed on South Korean soil. According to the official South Korean news agency Yonhap, the balloons contained pieces of paper and plastic bottles.

Pyongyang is responding in this way to the launching, which began last May, of propaganda leaflets against the regime of Kim Jong-un by North Korean defectors settled in the South. Since then, North Korea has responded with around 3,600 balloons filled with garbage, some of which ended up, last July 24, in the perimeter of the presidential palace in Seoul.

Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, called the balloons “a sincere gift” to South Korea, jokingly calling them a form of “freedom of expression.”