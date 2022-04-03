Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement that South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook’s statements “aggravated the worsening of inter-Korean relations and the military tension on the Korean peninsula.”

This comes after Suh said Friday that his country’s military possesses a variety of missiles with greatly improved firing range, accuracy and power with “the ability to hit any target with accuracy and speed in North Korea.”

Suh said the ministry will actively support the military to ensure it has the ability to respond with overwhelming force to North Korean missile threats. He described North Korea as an “enemy”.

Kim, deputy director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said her country “will reconsider many things” and that South Korea “may face a serious threat” because of the remarks.

Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said in a separate statement on Sunday that the North would “mercilessly direct all its military power to destroy the main targets in Seoul and the South Korean army” if the South Korean military takes a dangerous military action such as a pre-emptive attack.

But North Korea has not given details of the places it considers key targets in Seoul.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen sharply in recent weeks after North Korea tested two ballistic missiles on February 26 and March 4 that included a new ICBM system being developed by Pyongyang and with a full test last week of intercontinental ballistic missiles, which was the first test since year 2017.

Tensions could escalate further with South Korean President-elect Yoon Seok-yeol taking office next month. Yun has previously said that preemptive strikes may be the only way to counter North Korea’s new hypersonic missiles if they appear ready to attack.

Yoon called for strengthening military deterrence, including through strengthening relations with the United States, and vowed to seek the establishment of a permanent tripartite dialogue channel between South Korea, North Korea and the United States.