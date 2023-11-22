North Korea has responded to the partial suspension of a bilateral military agreement announced on Wednesday by the South throwing a ballistic missile that failed in mid-flight and announcing that it is completely abandoning the aforementioned pact, originally designed to reduce tension in the border areas.

In a statement from Ministry of National Defense ppublished today by the state agency KCNA, Pyongyang announces that his army “will never again be subject to the North-South military agreement of September 19” and will “immediately” resume “all military measures that had been suspended under the North-South military agreement.”

The regime thus responds to the decision of Seoulwhich announced the day before that it is suspending a clause in the aforementioned agreement to be able to resume military surveillance operations on the border in response to the launch of a spy satellite carried out on Tuesday by North Korea.

In turn, Pyongyang fired a “ballistic missile of an unknown type” late on Wednesday in the direction of the East Sea (the name given to the Sea of ​​Japan in the two Koreas) which “is presumed to have failed,” according to a statement from the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The suspension of the 2018 military agreement, which reflected the brief rapprochement that both Koreas experienced five years ago and was an important step to reduce the military tension in border areas, represents another new increase in the escalation of tension that the peninsula is currently experiencing.



EFE

