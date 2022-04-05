According to Korea front, Kim Jong-un’s sister threatens the South: “Ready to eliminate your army with nuclear weapons”

Ready to use nuclear weapons for “remove“South Korea. Word of North Korea, specifically of Kim Yo-jong, the mighty sister of Kim Jong-un which appears to be on the rise within the nomenclature of the Workers’ Party. The internal dynamics of North Korea, the most armored country in the world, are quite opaque. But it is certain that now more and more often the voice of Pyongyang has the features of the sister of the supreme leader. A voice that knows how to be persuasive but also very harsh and threatening.

The latest example of what can fit into the second category came in the last few hours, with his claim that the North Korea will use nuclear weapons to “eliminate” the South Korean military if it launches a preemptive strike. This is the second belligerent statement in three days to South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook’s remarks last week. Suh Wook had in response to remarks by the South Korean defense minister, who said the Seoul army is in possession of missiles “capable of accurately and rapidly hitting any target in North Korea”.

Yo-jong defined the words of Suh Wook as of a “very serious” mistake and called the South Korean government member a “madman”. Adding: “If South Korea opts for a military confrontation with us, our nuclear fighting force will inevitably have to fulfill its mission.” On the peninsula, relations are more and more tense. Since the beginning of 2022, the Kim Jong-un regime has significantly increased the pace of ballistic missile tests and several observers believe that in view of the day of the sun (the anniversary of April 15 in which the birthday of the father of the country is celebrated, the grandfather of the current leader) a nuclear test can be completed. The first after several years and after the illusory interlude of dialogue with Donald Trump, which did not lead to any result.

Because tensions are rising between North Korea and South Korea

In recent days, Kim announced that Pyongyang plans to further expand its development program ballistic missiles with the introduction of “new attack systems”, all a few days after the testing of an ICBM. According to communications from Pyongyang, it would have been one Hwasong-17, the most powerful among those tested in recent times. But according to the intelligence of Seoul and Washington it would have been one instead Hwasong-15therefore, of a model already tested in 2017 before Kim sat down at the table with Trump.

To raise the tension there is also the victory of Yoon Suk-yeol at the presidential elections in South Korea last March 9. Yoon in fact declared during the electoral campaign that she was in favor of a pre-emptive attack if the situation was particularly threatening. Conservative, Yoon takes a much tougher approach than outgoing president Moon Jae-in, progressive, towards Pyongyang. Yoon went so far as to hypothesize the installation of other systems Thaadthe sophisticated US missiles placed in the south of the country as a deterrence to the North which in 2017 led to an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with China, given that the coverage of the made in USA system reached as far as the capital of the People’s Republic.

