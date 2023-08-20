On Monday, South Korean and US forces will begin a military exercise called “Ulchi Freedom Guardian”, which will last for 11 days and aims to improve the ability to respond to North Korea’s missile and nuclear threats..

North Korea objects to such exercises, saying they are preparations by the United States and its ally South Korea for an invasion.

The Gyeonggi Nampo Provincial Police Department said in a statement that the hackers are believed to be linked to a North Korean group that researchers call Kimsuke, adding that they carried out the hack through emails to South Korean contractors working at the South Korea-US Joint War Simulation Center..

“It has been confirmed that information relating to the military has not been stolen,” the police said in a statement“.

North Korea has previously denied any role in the cyberattacks.

The researchers stated that Kimsuke hackers have long used email messages and spam scams that trick targets into giving passwords or clicking on attachments or links that carry malware..

Police said South Korean police and the US military conducted a joint investigation and found that the Internet Protocol address used in the hacking attempt matched one identified in a 2014 hack against the operator of the South Korean nuclear reactor..

At the time, South Korea accused Pyongyang of being behind this cyberattack.