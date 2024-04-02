Seoul (agencies)

Yesterday, North Korea launched a medium-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan, which is also called the East Sea, according to what the South Korean Ministry of Defense announced, in the latest in a series of tests conducted by Pyongyang this year.

Hours later, South Korea, the United States and Japan conducted a joint air exercise.

The South Korean army said, in a statement, that it had detected what is believed to be a medium-range ballistic missile launched from the Pyongyang region towards the East Sea, in reference to the body of water also known as the Sea of ​​Japan, adding, “We have strengthened surveillance, and closely exchanged relevant information with the United States.” United States and Japan.

This is the third test that Pyongyang has conducted on a ballistic missile since the beginning of the year, after it tested in March a solid-fuel missile that Kim personally supervised, and in January it launched a missile equipped with a hypersonic warhead that has the ability to maneuver.