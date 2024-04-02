Seoul (agencies)
Yesterday, North Korea launched a medium-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, which is also called the East Sea, according to what the South Korean Ministry of Defense announced, in the latest in a series of tests conducted by Pyongyang this year.
Hours later, South Korea, the United States and Japan conducted a joint air exercise.
The South Korean army said, in a statement, that it had detected what is believed to be a medium-range ballistic missile launched from the Pyongyang region towards the East Sea, in reference to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan, adding, “We have strengthened surveillance, and closely exchanged relevant information with the United States.” United States and Japan.
This is the third test that Pyongyang has conducted on a ballistic missile since the beginning of the year, after it tested in March a solid-fuel missile that Kim personally supervised, and in January it launched a missile equipped with a hypersonic warhead that has the ability to maneuver.
