South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted the Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying that the unidentified projectile was fired towards waters off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula.

This week, North Korea also tested, on Sunday, two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine.

The term strategic is often used to describe nuclear weapons.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the launch tested the offensive operations of the submarine units that form part of North Korea’s nuclear deterrence.

And the Korean Central News Agency reported that a submarine of the “Yongjong” class fired the two missiles in the waters off the eastern coast of Korea in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The agency added that the two missiles traveled about 1,500 kilometers before hitting a target in the sea.