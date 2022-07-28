North Korea adds a new level to an already remarkable tension. The president of the Asian country, Kim Jong-un, assured yesterday that he was “prepared” and “willing” to deploy his nuclear arsenal in the face of any military confrontation with the United States and South Korea. On the 69th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War (1950-1953), called ‘Victory Day’, the Pyongyang leader claimed to have “capable weapons and fully ready to respond to all crises”, while noting be in a “position to mobilize fully and rapidly with precision our own forces with a vocation for nuclear deterrence.”

The president issued a warning to his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, for his comments about a “preemptive strike” in the face of Pyongyang’s ballistic provocations. “If they make such a dangerous attempt, there will immediately be retaliation from powerful forces and the Yoon Administration and its armies will be annihilated,” he warned.

He also dedicated a few words to the United States. If Washington continues to “hurt” Pyongyang’s image and threatens its security and interests, “it will have to resign itself to having greater concerns and crises,” Kim Jong-un stressed.

Last June, the US and Seoul threatened a “rapid” response with more sanctions and even a review of the “military posture” in the event of a new nuclear test by North Korea. And it is that this week, Washington carried out exercises on South Korean soil for the first time since 2019.