Japan’s Defense Ministry said the missiles appeared to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

And demanded the Joint Chiefs of Staff, South Korea, the North to stop firing such missiles, according to Reuters reported.

“We strongly condemn the successive launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea as serious provocations that undermine the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the international community and constitute a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the KC said in a statement.

The US military said it was aware of the missile launches and was consulting with its allies and partners.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the launches did not appear to pose an immediate threat to the United States or its allies, but the events highlight the destabilizing impact of North Korea’s illegal weapons programme.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters that the first missile had a range of 50 km and flew 550 km, while the second missile reached a height of 50 km and flew 600 km.

He added that Japan lodged a protest over the missile launch through diplomatic channels.

The missile launches came about a week after North Korea tested its Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, which Pyongyang described as a warning to the United States and its other adversaries.