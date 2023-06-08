The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has taken a biased and unfair stance towards the launch of the DPRK satellite by adopting a resolution condemning Pyongyang’s actions. This was announced on June 8 by a representative of the State Maritime Inspectorate of the DPRK.

He noted that the DPRK exercised its sovereign right to self-defense by launching a reconnaissance satellite on May 31. The official drew attention to the statement by an employee of the organization that the IMO could adopt a new resolution condemning Pyongyang’s actions if North Korea did not inform it at the restart.

“This position is completely contrary to the previous one, according to which neither the convention nor (legal – Ed.) custom require prior notification. Therefore, we cannot help but express regret and dissatisfaction with the changeable approach of the organization, ”Korea Central News Agency quotes him as saying (CTAC).

As the official recalled, North Korea sent advance notice of the launch of the IMO satellite. The organization replied that it was not necessary to inform it, it was enough to disseminate the data in the international warning system. At the same time, on May 31, the organization condemned the launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The representative of the DPRK admitted that the resolution criticizing Pyongyang could only reflect the position of the members of the organization, and not the organization itself, but in this case he called on the IMO to prove it. North Korea emphasized that the organization should be engaged in promoting cooperation between countries, and not trying to monitor the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier, on June 4, Kim Myung-chul, a commentator for the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on international issues, wrote that North Korea perceives the IMO resolution condemning North Korean missile launches as a declaration that there is no need to warn the organization about missile launches.

On June 2, on the sidelines of the UN Security Council, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the organization Anna Evstigneeva called on the United States to take concrete steps to resume dialogue with the DPRK. She expressed uncertainty that Washington is “really ready for constructive discussions” with Pyongyang, as evidenced by the history of American diplomacy in the Korean direction in recent decades and the practical actions of the United States.

Prior to this, on May 31, the DPRK launched a space launch vehicle in a southerly direction. The launch triggered an emergency evacuation warning in parts of South Korea and Japan. Air raid sirens sounded in Seoul around 6:32 am local time (00:32 Moscow time).

According to the Yonhap news agency, the booster disappeared from radar before it reached its destination. Later, the South Korean military raised from the bottom of the Yellow Sea part, presumably, of the DPRK launch vehicle, which was supposed to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

In turn, Pyongyang promised to re-launch a space satellite in the near future. The DPRK said that when launching a Chollima-1 launch vehicle into space, a problem arose at the stage of operation of the second-stage engine.

Tests by North Korea, related to the final stage of development of a new reconnaissance satellite, were carried out in December 2022. The country’s Ministry of Defense clarified that a test apparatus was launched during the tests.