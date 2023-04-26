Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Pyhätunturi | The dog patrol found the dead snowmobiler who had been reported missing

April 26, 2023
in World Europe
A middle-aged male sledder was missing for several days.

in Eastern Lapland a missing snowmobiler has been found dead. The police dog patrol found the sledder on the terrain a few kilometers from Pyhätunturi on Wednesday afternoon, says the Lapland Police Department in its press release.

The police are investigating the matter as an investigation into the cause of death and will not release any further information.

The last observation of the middle-aged male sledder before his disappearance was made on Sunday in the yard of the Pyhätunturi business center. He was actively searched for since Monday.

