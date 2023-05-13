Saturday, May 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pyhäntä | A dead person was found in a small pond

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Pyhäntä | A dead person was found in a small pond

The alarm came to Juutistentie shortly before three in the afternoon.

Northern Ostrobothnia A dead person was found in Pyhänni on Saturday, says the rescue service.

The alarm came to Juutistentie shortly before three in the afternoon. Six units of the rescue service were dispatched to the scene.

After more than an hour, the rescue service announced that a dead person had been found in a small pond and was being fetched to the shore.

The rescue service does not provide any further information on the matter.

#Pyhäntä #dead #person #small #pond

See also  The State Duma considered Germany's decision to expel Russian diplomats unfair
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Developer Bethesda hides a tattoo: it’s a spoiler for Starfield

Developer Bethesda hides a tattoo: it's a spoiler for Starfield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result