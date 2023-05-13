Pyhäntä | A dead person was found in a small pond

The alarm came to Juutistentie shortly before three in the afternoon.

Northern Ostrobothnia A dead person was found in Pyhänni on Saturday, says the rescue service.

The alarm came to Juutistentie shortly before three in the afternoon. Six units of the rescue service were dispatched to the scene.

After more than an hour, the rescue service announced that a dead person had been found in a small pond and was being fetched to the shore.

The rescue service does not provide any further information on the matter.