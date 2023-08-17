Pyhäjoki nuclear power plant | Financial life: A subcontractor caused two explosive accidents at the construction site

The partners of the power plant project and the authorities were informed about the accidents, but they were not disclosed to the public.

Russian-owned The Finnish company used by Raos Project as a subcontractor caused two explosion accidents at the Pyhäjoki nuclear power plant site in the spring of last year, says Financial life.

According to Talouselämä’s information, the accidents occurred during excavation work in the plant area on February 4 and March 10, 2022. The partners of the power plant project, the radiation safety center STUK and the regional administration office received information about the accidents. However, the incident was not made public.

In the first explosion accident, loose stones flew from the construction site to a distance of about 30 meters. Small stones hit the back and helmet of the worker at the construction site.

The Pyhäjoki nuclear power project collapsed in May of last year, when Fennovoima terminated the plant supply contract with the Russian Rosatom subsidiary Raos Project.