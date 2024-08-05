At the San Ignacio Zoo, located in Avintes, Portugal, a remarkable event has occurred: theThe birth of a pygmy hippopotamusa species that is in danger of extinction.

This little one, called Roki, has captured the attention and hearts of many on social media and can now be admired by zoo visitors.

Roki’s birth occurred After a gestation period of 188 days, culminating on February 13 with an initial weight of approximately seven kilos.

A month later, the young hippo, son of Romina and Kibwana, already weighed 18 kilos, showing healthy growth.

In a recent statement, the San Ignacio Zoo highlighted the importance of this birth.

“This birth is another major step in the conservation of this species, which is classified as ‘Endangered’ by the IUCN and has a very low male birth rate. Four pygmy hippopotamus calves have already been born at the zoo, two of them male,” the publication said.

Roki is the fourth child of the couple, Romina and Kibwana, who are already grandparents of at least two hippos in other zoos in Portugal.

The pygmy hippopotamus (Choeropsis liberiensis) is under the protection of the European Conservation Programme for Endangered Species (EEP) of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA). Currently, The global population of this species is estimated to be less than 2,500 individuals, which underlines the significance of each new birth.

The San Ignacio Zoo considers Roki’s birth to be “fundamental for the continuity and conservation of the species on a global scale.” The zoo’s director, Teresa Guedes, commented on the uniqueness of this event: “Only one in 10 births results in males.”

