The descendants of the original inhabitants of the rainforests are massively discriminated against in the Congo. Now a law is supposed to guarantee their rights.

BRUSSELS taz | Hardly any minority in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is considered to be as defenseless as the “pygmies”, the so-called indigenous people of the Central African rainforests. The most recent evidence of this was a massacre of 46 of them in the Abembi municipality in the northeastern Congolese province of Ituri on January 13th – a crime which the head of the Ituri civil society umbrella organization has described as an “act of genocide”.

Associations of the autochthonous peoples of the Congo have so far unsuccessfully requested the dismissal of the military officers stationed in the region. Patrick Saidi Hemedi, coordinator of the NGO umbrella organization DGPA (Dynamics of Groups of the Autochthonous Peoples), suspects that other ethnic groups want to use the land used by the “pygmies” to appropriate.

According to the World Bank, 600,000 to 700,000 people – less than 1 percent of the population – belong to Congo’s “first citizens”, as dictator Mobutu Sese Seko called the “pygmies”. But only around 40,000 still maintain the traditional life of hunters and gatherers in the primeval forests. The others live in villages and towns, mostly at the bottom of society.

Most of their representatives reject the colonial term “pygmies” as discriminatory and prefer “autochthonous peoples” – which in turn alienates other Congolese, as it suggests that the others are strangers. They are called “Batwa” in most parts of the country, “Bambuti” in Ituri, “Baka” in Bandundu or “Cwa” in Kasai.

No right to land

In the past, “pygmies” were viewed as inferior by other ethnic groups, and to this day they are legally discriminated against in the Congo. Unlike other populations, they are not granted traditional ownership of the land they cultivate, nor are their own traditional authorities recognized.

According to Cyprien Mushonga, a lawyer in Bukavu in the eastern Congolese province of South Kivu, fields tilled by “pygmies” are considered abandoned. In 2006, for example, the Itombwe nature reserve was created in South Kivu without consulting the Batwa living in the area – they were identified, as was the case with the creation of the neighboring Kahuzi-Biéga park in the 1980s.

There 6,000 forest dwellers were forced into camps outside the woods – they still live in misery by the roadside, according to the forest protection organization Rainforest Foundation.

To this day, Batwa who collect or hunt charcoal in Kahuzi-Biéga are persecuted by park guards and sometimes brought to justice. The organization Survival International accuses the foreign-funded park rangers in Cameroon, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo of “green colonialism” and “systematic” human rights violations.

Hope over new law

At the end of 2020, after long deliberations, the Congo’s parliament passed a comprehensive one “Law for the Promotion and Protection of the Autochthonous Pygmy Peoples”, which grants their relatives the right to land ownership. It recognizes their culture and “the unrestricted use of the land” and guarantees them free access to education, health care and justice at state expense. The model is a law of the same name in neighboring Congo-Brazzaville from 2011.

Patrick Saidi hopes that the traditional holy places of the pygmy peoples will finally be respected and that discrimination in everyday life will end.

“Pygmy children cannot go to the same schools as the others, pygmy women are not allowed to go to the same maternity wards,” says MP Ruben Rachidi Bukanga, who introduced the protection law to parliament. When they do go to school, they are often mistreated by other children. Only a fifth of the “pygmy children” go to school, 80 percent of the adult men and about 100 percent of the adult women of the “pygmy peoples” cannot read or write.

Around a quarter of all “pygmy children” die before their fifth birthday; they are mostly excluded from vaccination programs. As adults, they are mostly exploited as unskilled workers and paid little or no pay, according to a study by the World Bank. If they lose access to their traditional hunting and fishing areas for conservation reasons, they often end up as beggars or poachers.

Instrumentalized in wars

In the armed conflicts in the Congo since independence, “pygmies” have often been abused by armies and armed groups, reports Kapupu Diwa, President of the National League of Associations of Indigenous Pygmies – as a local in the forest, as trackers, porters and hunters. Militias also liked to send them out as scouts because the forest peoples are often ascribed to being able to make themselves invisible or invulnerable.

Journalist Roger Mazanta Kindulu recalls the fact that dictator Mobutu accepted “pygmies” into the army and also one into the central committee of his unity party MPR – their communities were often victims of collective attacks and if they did not want to fight, they were expelled.

In 2003 there were massive allegations in Ituri Cannibalism against Bambuti pygmies as well as rape: sexual intercourse with a “pygmy woman” was considered a cure for AIDS or back pain among fighters of other ethnic groups.

Since 2018, clashes between displaced “pygmies” and game rangers in the Kahuzi-Biéga Park, who regularly confiscate their charcoal bags, have been increasing; At the beginning of December there were four dead, including a soldier.

Further south in the Tanganyika province, war has been raging between the Twa and Luba militias since 2013, with over half a million displaced at times. The provincial government recently accused a Twa militia of wanting to get hold of the gold from informal mines. And in mid-January, a Twa militia killed five police officers in Kasai and demanded a separate district administration.

Each such incident is one more reason for the Congolese state to take care of its “first citizens”. Numerous pygmy representatives flocked to the parliament in the capital Kinshasa, when the new law was passed with a large majority in December, and are now hoping for equal rights and full recognition.

But everyone also knows that the passing of a law in the Congo does not mean that it will actually be applied. And it still has to be put into effect by the president.