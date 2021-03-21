Shops closed in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) during this third wave of covid. Toni Albir / EFE

83% of the 400 experts, managers and businessmen consulted by PwC consider that the situation of the Spanish economy is bad or very bad, according to the Economic Consensus of the first quarter of 2021 prepared by the consultancy. Hence, the panelists cut their GDP growth forecast for this year by four tenths to 5.5%. Below the government’s forecasts (7.2%), and more in line with the estimates of the European Commission (5.6%) and the IMF (5.9%). This reduction is justified by the restrictions on mobility in the country as a consequence of the successive waves of the pandemic and the slow pace of the vaccination campaign.

However, expectations improve as time goes on. 71% of those consulted consider that this will happen in the second quarter and 87.5% within twelve months. Six out of ten executives surveyed expect consumption by families and companies (whose financial situation is bad, according to half of them) to grow in the next semester, the same as exports. And they point to a slight rebound in inflation to 1.2% by the end of the year.

Regarding job creation, the opinion of the experts is divided. 35% believe that jobs will be generated in 2021, 30% that they will be maintained and 34% that they will be destroyed.

Young people pay for the crisis

The greatest concern highlighted by the Economic Consensus refers to young people, who will be the most affected by the economic crisis derived from the covid, for those who demand that the Government end temporary employment and introduce changes in training to make it more consistent to the needs of companies and the job market.

The reduction of the young population, inadequate training and the excessive weight of temporary hiring are the main problems of youth employment in Spain, according to these experts, who see youth unemployment of 38% as a great burden for the country. 93% consider the intense hiring of people between 16 and 34 years old (more than 48% with temporary contracts) and their low participation in the labor market to be very worrying, and 96% claim to invest and encourage professional training.