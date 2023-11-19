In the last days before the polls, the election campaign has come under high tension. Pieter Omtzigt suddenly appears willing to become Prime Minister. And with the advance of the PVV in the polls, not three, but four parties will probably fight to see which party can call itself the largest in the Netherlands on Wednesday.
Edwin Timmer
Latest update:
19-11-23, 19:03
