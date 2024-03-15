Peter van Dijk (38), owner of a flower export company in Alkmaar, says he has been voting for Wilders for years. The fact that the party of his favorite politician suddenly became the largest of them all in the previous parliamentary elections tasted just as sweet. But now that the PVV is on the threshold of power, things are a bit disappointing for him. He says he doesn't regret his vote yet, but Wilders now has to “show his balls”. According to Van Dijk, Wilders adds far too much water to the wine. “Sure, you have to form a coalition, but he must now simply say: either you are going to make some concessions, or there will be new elections.”

Van Dijk's doubts about Wilders' actions started with his turn around Ukraine: “I think sending equipment is fine, but we should absolutely not send soldiers.” According to him, Wilders' turn leaves room for this. He is more lenient about the anti-Islam proposals that were shelved during the campaign: “I didn't think that would work anyway.”

For PVV voter Henriëtte Braber (44) in Sappemeer in Groningen, the disillusionment with Wilders' maneuvers is so great that she expects that the next time a ballot paper is dropped on the mat, she will leave the envelope unopened. “The Dutch people have spoken, but once again they are not listening. We wanted Wilders in power, we voted for him en masse, and now he will not become prime minister yet. Why do we still vote?”

The concessions that Wilders made at the negotiating table fuel Braber's suspicions. “He said A during the election time, now he suddenly says B at some points. Then I think: has he been brainwashed or something?

'Sign of weakness'

A fiftysomething in Urk, with whom NRC previously spoke during an NRC neighborhood survey, does not want his name in the newspaper, “because it is a small village here, where everyone knows each other.” During the Rutte years he consistently voted VVD, “because that man got us through all those crises.” But on November 22 last year he endorsed PVV for the first time, hoping that his vote would put a brake on migration: “I don't think a stop is necessary, but it could be less.”

Wilders' decision to give up the premiership in exchange for a right-wing 'program cabinet' gives rise to mixed feelings. “If he would not have joined the government at all, my vote would have been in vain. But it still looks like a sign of weakness that he is already giving up his bid for the premiership. Although it is to his credit that he gives this up to be able to do something for the country.”

Unlike Alkmaarder Peter van Dijk, the Urk fishmonger does not believe in new elections. “Then he will still have to sit down with the same parties. So that doesn't solve the problem.”

As the conversation progresses, Van Dijk also indicates that he also sees the advantages of Wilders' choice for the House of Representatives instead of the cabinet. “This way he can monitor the party. We have seen before with FVD where it leads if you pay too little attention to it. Moreover, a prime minister who has to be permanently protected does not seem very useful to me.”

One withdrawal move by the PVV may even appeal to him. The bill to make voting impossible for people with dual passports would affect Peter van Dijk himself. “I also have a passport from the Czech Republic. I would like to emigrate there someday. There is less censorship, woke and social oppression.”