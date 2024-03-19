Implementing animal-friendly measures in factory farming will become a lot more difficult for left-progressive parties in the House of Representatives. For years they were able to find majorities with support on the right thanks to “animal ambassador” Dion Graus of the PVV. But the largest party with 37 seats is now forming with BBB, NSC and VVD and is taking more into account entrepreneurial interests in the agricultural sector. This was confirmed on Tuesday during a vote on a bill from the Party for the Animals. From 2025, animals should not suffer unnecessarily and new stables should provide space for their natural behavior. By 2040 at the latest, all stables must be equipped for animals; the government's target year for animal husbandry. Also read

“It is not a birthday present for him,” Wilders said afterwards to journalists about Graus. Within the PVV faction, positions are voted on, and there is freedom to deviate from these on ethical issues. Wilders acknowledged that he was sitting at the formation table with “a party” that had expressed “concerns” about the vote.

Alternative plan D66 and VVD

In addition, there was an alternative plan from D66 and VVD, a “middle way” that the PVV wanted to support, Wilders said.

This other plan by D66 and the VVD, which was adopted with two-thirds of the votes, gives farmers and politicians a chance to reach agreements on animal dignity together. If this plan also passes the Senate, which BBB now dominates with 16 seats, the measures for pigs, poultry, dairy cattle and calves should come into effect within a year. By 2040 at the latest, farm animals must be able to move freely and not suffer unnecessarily due to pain, fear, thirst or hunger – unless farmers take more time to recoup the necessary business investments.

This plan by D66 and VVD goes further than proposals by Agriculture Minister Piet Adema (Christian Union), which were also adopted on Tuesday, but it is bitter for the Party for the Animals. Three years ago, both the House of Representatives and the Senate voted in favor of adapting stables to animals – a plan by former PvdD member Leonie Vestering – and little has been done about it.

“Unprecedented and unheard of,” Esther Ouwehand said emotionally after the vote. “The only ones who benefit from this are politicians who have let the animals down hard, but who want to continue to sell themselves as animal-friendly.” The PvdD now wants to submit a bill to abolish factory farming.

For years, the PvdD could certainly have counted on support from the PVV. In 2010, the party already advocated in its election manifesto for “controlled phasing out of factory farming” and animal rights in the Constitution – and still does so in 2021. But after all the farmers' protests, those points have disappeared from last year's election manifesto and the PVV now says: farmers should simply be able to farm, organically or in factory farming.

PVV MPDion Graus I will never vote for killing animals

In addition to Graus, a Member of Parliament since 2006, the party has a new agricultural spokesperson who voices more the farmer's voice: Jeanet Nijhof-Leeuw. At the LTO Farmers' Congress earlier this month, she said she was not “clear” why the PVV still supported a D66 motion for the gradual abolition of factory farming last February. “I find that complicated,” she said, “because we play with multiple spokespersons here.”

Graus himself recently said in a parliamentary debate about the wolf that he draws an ethical line. “Of course I will never vote for killing animals. In fact, I would rather leave the Chamber.”