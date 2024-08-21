But there is much more, beyond the mechanics (which are quite challenging anyway) linked to the controls to move the cannon and make it fire, since everything is set within a very original and interesting narration .

The strangeness starts from the title, whose full name is PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant. Yes, all together, apparently. The game itself is a sort of simulation that sees us engaged in managing a colossal and complex science fiction cannon used to protect the earth from some alien invader .

PVKK is perhaps one of the most interesting novelties presented during the Future Games Show 2024, and can be described as a “ cannon simulation ” but also something much more since these gameplay elements are also mixed with narrative features that make the whole thing rather strange and particular.

Between cannon simulation, adventure and thriller

The trailer does a good job of introducing us to the basics of PVKK, while also sparking some curiosity about what lies behind the actions on the surface of the game.

In fact, there seems to be something else behind it, elements of mystery all to be discovered.

In PVKK we play the role of the person in charge of the super-cannon in question, who from a very comfortable bunker can have a view of the surrounding mountains and the large cannon placed next to it, as well as on the complicated commands to be used for shooting.

Under the orders of an extremely rigid autocratic regime, our mission is to manually control the massive cannon to defend the planet and repel an interplanetary invasion, receiving commands through video calls and various messages, which however open the way to a layered reading of history.

In addition to controlling the cannon and improving your bunker, we can find out what is happening in the world, with the ability to decide how to actwhether to blindly follow orders or question them, bringing one’s ethics into play or remaining extremely loyal.

All this, between the results of the missions related to the use of the cannon, the possibility of investigate and finding new information about the surrounding world and also exploring the depths of the bunker we are in, contributes to creating a multi-level gameplay, with different and particularly interesting readings.

Developed by Bippinbits, PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant doesn’t have a PC release date yet, but it does have this first trailer available to watch above.