Mexico.- In order to establish that the Measurement and Updating Unit (AMU) do not apply for the payment of obligations of pension and social security benefits and that they be calculated based on the current minimum wage, the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) presented a reform initiative in the Chamber of Deputies.

The PVEM deputy, Antonio de Jesus Ramirez Ramos, proposed amending section III of article 2 of the Law to determine the Value of the Unit of Measurement and Updating (UMA) and, thereby, prevent it from being applied to the amount of pensions.

The Green legislator’s initiative was turned over to the Finance and Public Credit Commission, in which it is detailed that retirement and pension are social security benefits of Mexican workers, derived from a labor relationship and supported by the salary they receive for it, so these should be set based on the minimum wage and not at UMA.

Read more: Free for Agronitrogenados, imprisoned for Odebrecht: Emilio Lozoya will remain in jail

“And not be applied for convenience, due to a misinterpretation by the social security institutes,” he says.

In this sense, Ramírez Ramos points out that with the entry into force of the constitutional reform regarding the deindexation of the minimum wage in 2016, the payment corresponding to pensions was profoundly affected, due to an incorrect interpretation by the Mexican Institute Social Security (IMSS) and the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), organizations that used the UMA to calculate the amount of these, which affected millions of retirees.

It refers that this measure (the UMA) is an economic reference that serves as a basis for calculating the payments of fines and obligations that citizens must pay to the government, as determined by the amendment to the Mexican Constitution.

“This means that it is incorrect to use it to determine the payment of benefits to workers, who see the amount of their pension reduced to the detriment of their income,” said the PVEM deputy.

He accused that the wrong interpretation of the 2016 reform by the IMSS and ISSSTE violates the rights of workers in the Mexican Republic, since their social security contributions are based on minimum wages.

Read more: AMLO claims to have a “political testament” to guarantee continuity of the 4T in case of his death

“Hence, it is totally unfair to workers, since there is an economic disproportionality in terms of minimum wages and payment in UMA,” says the reform initiative.