Ouwehand is happy that she can lead her faction again. “Because I have an extremely important mission: a liveable planet for humans and animals.”

Recently, the party leader has been watching national politics from a distance. “What struck me is that nothing has changed,” she says when asked. “A cabinet that continues to look for goat paths that are at the expense of people, animals and nature.” For example, the cabinet had to quickly withdraw an announced ‘transition year’, when it comes to European manure rules, at the behest of Brussels.

The nitrogen dossier, which is important to the PvdD, will play a major role in the upcoming Provincial Council elections. According to Ouwehand, these elections are ‘extremely important’. They are ‘basically about real political courage’ to solve problems. “We are also a party for the countryside: healthy air, no more stench, fewer animals and more nature, more insects and flowers in the meadow, more birds,” says Ouwehand. That is the message that her party wants to convey in the campaign. See also Bolsonaro participates in the promulgation of the PEC of kindness

In October, Ouwehand announced that she would resign from her duties as Member of Parliament and parliamentary group leader due to persistent overload. “Whoever fights against the overexploitation of the earth would do well to also face it when overexploitation takes place on herself,” she reported on social media. Also in 2015, Ouwehand temporarily suspended parliamentary work due to illness. Now Ouwehand ‘wants to monitor much more that I spend time on things that contribute to my well-being’. An important part of that is sports, according to the politician. She continues to make time for that.

