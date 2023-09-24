The members of the Party for the Animals desperately wanted to draw a bold line under the internal fuss of the past few weeks. But ultimately it is leader Esther Ouwehand herself who leaves her party in bewilderment on Sunday. “Sorry it has to be this way, see you soon!”

Candidate party leader Esther Ouwehand is on the stage of the Party for the Animals conference in the Brabanthallen. She has already received three standing ovations. Ouwehand declares that she is happy with the support, because: “These were the darkest days of my political life.” Then she puts her hand on her heart and says: “And yet…” Someone shouts, “No! !!” Ouwehand continues: “And yet I have to step back temporarily until it is sorted out. There is too much uncertainty. I hope the board does this very soon. We will come out of this stronger. Bye!”

Then, after the fourth standing expression of support, she disappears backstage, leaving the stunned Congress behind. She walks quickly out of sight of the audience, but the group of journalists running behind her grows larger and asks her questions. Ouwehand: “I cannot allow this ambiguity to exist. Sorry it has to be this way, see you soon!”

The most attended congress of the Party for the Animals with fifteen hundred members is also the congress with the most turbulent apotheosis. The entire conference day was overshadowed by the failed attempts of the departed party management to get Ouwehand away. That battle seemed lost.

‘Ouwehand is not trusted’

But then, to the great consternation of the congress, party member Peter Gudde unexpectedly puts an amendment to the vote that Ouwehand should be removed from the top of the list. Motivation: “She is no longer trusted by other political leaders due to the integrity reports.”

According to the board, an amendment can indeed be put to the vote on the list of candidates at the eleventh hour. “Congress can strip a candidate of his candidacy.”

Given the mood in the room, the proposal can hardly cause any damage to Ouwehand. The past few weeks have also shown this. Not only a large group of municipal councilors, but also party staff from the House of Representatives showed massive support. Then the voting opens. Anyone who, according to the chairman, wants to ‘decapitate the list of candidates’ will vote for Ouwehand’s removal from the list. Anyone who votes against leaves her alone. No less than 94.3 percent support Ouwehand. And 3.7 percent want to get rid of her. This does not add up to 100 percent. The rest voted blank?

‘Wow, everyone is trying so hard and then this happens’

From a statement of facts that the new party chairman Michiel Knol presented after the vote, the new board has not succeeded in uncovering what are now the ‘integrity violations’ against Ouwehand.

The Party for the Animals has existed for twenty years, but today it is necessary to put motions to the vote that advocate respectful mutual interaction, bring about professionalization and give space to people's representatives in municipal councils to decide for themselves whether they will co-govern in order to achieve the ideals. to bring you closer. All three motions receive large majorities.

“Wow, everyone tries so hard and then this happens,” says Letta Wilmink from Zwolle, an active member for ten years. She says she is ‘shocked and angry’ about the action of the departed party board. Her other half Ben Dielissen, active for eight years, concludes: “Strategically completely wrong timed.” Both support Esther Ouwehand.

‘This makes you sleep badly’

Brechtje from Nijmegen, who has been working for the PvdD for about six years, understands human dynamics. “You can choose someone as a figurehead who never does anything wrong, but that is not possible.” A figurehead cannot only be holy. “What are you saying!” says her friend Alissa, who has been a party member for five years. “Ouwehand has a sincerity that I have a lot of sympathy for,” Brechtje continues.

"This makes you sleep poorly," says Cynthia Pallandt, who sits on the Brabant water board for the Party for the Animals. An issue had been brewing for some time and she knew about it. She experienced party decision-making as 'not democratic'. "Then party chairman Sebastiaan Wolswinkel and many young people left for that reason, they no longer felt at home." But Pallandt rates the PvdD supporters as "quite loyal" and does not believe in a dramatic election result on November 22.

‘So much time is spent on people things!’

At the end of the day, Member of Parliament Christine Teunissen says she is happy with ‘the overwhelming support’ for Esther Ouwehand. She herself dropped to third place in favor of the talent Ines Kostic. “But the board must now quickly provide clarity about the issue surrounding Esther.”

Her colleague Frank Wassenberg says on stage: “Emotional matters have been discussed with dignity. That hasn’t always happened in recent weeks. So much time has been spent on – I would almost say – people things. This has to end soon.”

