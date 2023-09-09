Esther Ouwehand has not been nominated as party leader of the Party for the Animals. The reason for this is alleged integrity violations, reports party chairman Ruud van der Velden. But within the party, councilors and faction employees are already criticizing the party board’s decision.



Sander van Mersbergen, Tobias den Hartog, Hanneke Keultjes



09-09-23, 15:01

According to Van der Velden, the signals came in after the party expressed its intention to nominate her again. That happened in July. The reports are investigated by an external committee. The party leadership speaks of ‘several signals that indicate violations of integrity’. The reports have been made to the party secretary. An external ad hoc integrity committee will be established to investigate the reports. The party board says it regrets that it had to make this decision.

The board also reports that the candidates committee will select a new candidate party leader next week. The list of candidates will be presented to the members at the party conference. That will take place on September 24. Chairman Van der Velden tells this site that the committee was compiling the list when the reports came in. "If you as a board know that these reports have been made, we do not think it is ethical to withhold that."

The chairman does not want to comment on the nature of the reports, except that they relate to 'integrity'. "Integrity is an important concept for our party. The job profile of the party leader even states that he must have integrity. I don't want to say anything else about it, I don't want to prejudge the investigation."

Van der Velden acknowledges that the decision could have major consequences in the run-up to the elections. Ouwehand herself has not yet responded to the matter, it is unclear whether she is aware of the content of the accusations.

Criticism

The party also immediately criticized the course of events. Natanja Vreugdenhil, councilor for the Party for the Animals in Amersfoort, speaks on messaging service "This is unpalatable. There is only one solution: the board must resign. It's Congress's turn!" Leonie Gerritsen, too, is also angry. "A board that makes such a decision without taking the members along at all is completely unsuitable."

They argue that the matter is not over and that a case will be made for Ouwehand’s position at the party conference on September 24.

Only four days ago, Ouwehand ‘proudly’ presented the election manifesto of the Party for the Animals, where she shouted: “No more harmful emissions from large companies, otherwise we’ll quit.”

Grow

According to the latter polls the Party for the Animals can count on 7 to 10 seats in the coming elections. The party now has six seats and has been experiencing steady growth for years. Ouwehand (47) became a member of the House of Representatives in 2006. In 2018, she was party leader for the first time as a temporary successor to Marianne Thieme, but that change became permanent in 2019.

Since Thieme’s departure, Ouwehand has been an absolute vote-can for the party. In the 2021 elections, she received 282,525 preferential votes, out of a total of 399,750. The most likely scenario is that the party now puts forward Christine Teunissen as party leader.

notifications

It is not the first time that politicians in The Hague have been confronted with such reports. Last year, then Volt MP Nilüfer Gündogan was accused of inappropriate behavior. Complaints were also received about former PvdA House Speaker Khadija Arib, also about inappropriate behavior. Both politicians had no insight into the reports and did not know what they were accused of. They also both fought against the accusations. Lawyer couple Geert-Jan and Carrie Knoops are assisting both Gündogan and Arib. Last month, Arib demanded access to the allegations against her.

