PvdA MP Attje Kuiken is applying to become party chairman of the PvdA. Her colleague Henk Nijboer already did that earlier. The nine MPs of the party determine who it will be on Friday.

The PvdA group chairmanship is vacant after Lilianne Ploumen unexpectedly announced her departure last week. She leaves politics because she does not consider herself suitable to lead the PvdA. Kuiken has been a Member of Parliament since 2006. In the last elections she was in fourth place on the electoral list. If Kuiken becomes party leader, it will be the second time that she succeeds a departed party leader. In December 2016 she became party leader for several months after then party leader Diederik Samsom quit. She then held the position until the March 2017 elections.

If Kuiken now becomes party chairman, she will have to hold out for a lot longer. The next parliamentary elections are not scheduled for another three years. That is also the reason why she doubted for a long time whether she would be a candidate. Another big difference with 2016 is that after Samsom left, a new party leader was already ready. That was then minister Lodewijk Asscher who had won the internal party leader election at the PvdA. Kuiken was then an interim pope as party leader.

After the departure of Ploumen, that is now different. The chairman of the parliamentary group will soon automatically become the face of the party and thus the political leader, certainly in the coming years. By the time new elections are held, the party wants to hold another party leader election. In a letter to the party in which Kuiken announces her candidacy, she in any case writes that she ‘does not want to just look after the store’.

Raise your finger

Kuiken and Nijboer can still face competition. Members of the parliamentary group can raise their hand until Thursday morning if they want to become party leader.

