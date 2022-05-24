In Amsterdam, PvdA, GroenLinks and D66 have reached an agreement on a new left-wing college that will be presented on Wednesday morning. The PvdA faction reports this in a press release. The three sides have been negotiating with each other since the end of March. The new aldermen will be presented on Thursday.

In the municipal elections of 17 March, the PvdA in Amsterdam became the largest. The three parties together have a majority of two seats on the council. Last week, the informants Lodewijk Asscher and Roos Vermeij (both PvdA) told the council that the coalition agreement would probably not be ready until early June. According to Asscher, the negotiations took a long time, because the finances of the municipality of Amsterdam are in bad shape, mainly due to the corona crisis.

With the new coalition, Amsterdam will once again have a left-wing council: in the previous period PvdA, GroenLinks and D66 also governed the city together, supplemented by the SP. The political leaders of the coalition parties – Marjolein Moorman (PvdA), Rutger Groot Wassink (GroenLinks) and Reinier van Dantzig (D66) – will in any case take a seat in the council. It was not yet known on Tuesday morning who the other aldermen will be.