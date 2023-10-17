Supporters of Sweden and Belgium were told on Monday evening at the King Baudouin Stadium that attacker Abdesalem L. (45) may have been in the area to cause more victims. This is what a Dutch employee of PvdA Brussels who was present in the stadium said. “The safety coordinator of our profession told me that the shooter had been seen at Kinepolis opposite. If that is true, then the police have a big problem here.”
#PvdA #employee #Brussels #stuck #stadium #hours #Shooter #close
Concern about the threat of terrorism is increasing in Germany
Home pagepoliticsWas standing: October 17, 2023, 5:05 a.mFrom: Mike SchierSplitIsraeli combat vehicles and tanks in action near the Israel-Gaza border....