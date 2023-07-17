with videoAfter years of bickering about left-wing cooperation, PvdA and GroenLinks are taking a historic step: they are entering the elections together. But who will be the party leader remains a guess for the time being. European Commissioner Frans Timmermans is highly regarded, because the PvdA member is seen as red and green because of his climate portfolio. But the question is whether he wants to at all and whether others raise their hand.



Jan Hoedeman, Laurens Kok



Jul 17 2023

With an overwhelming majority, the members of PvdA and GroenLinks have said ‘yes’ to a joint list and a joint programme. At the PvdA, 87.9 percent of the supporters voted in favor, at GroenLinks 91.8 percent agreed, the parties announced in Utrecht.

PvdA party leader Attje Kuiken said in a first reaction that he did not think that so many PvdA members would vote in favour. “This shows that the desire for change is greater than I thought. That is hopeful,” she said. GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver reacted emotionally. “We can be incredibly proud of this. Today marks a breakthrough. Finally.”

With the yes vote of the members, after years of fierce discussions, the joining of forces on the left finally got off the ground. This spring, a joint parliamentary party was already formed after the parliamentary elections. But with joint participation in the parliamentary elections, both parties are taking a big step further.

Klaver recalled in his speech how he always believed in left-wing cooperation. According to him, the differences have been emphasized too often in the past. Wrongly, he thinks. “There is so much more that unites us than divides us. Whether you drink coffee with cow’s milk or with oat milk, cut the crap .” See also US basketball star Brittney Griner appeals to Biden for freedom

However, one question has not yet been answered: who will be the party leader? The party boards will adopt the election rules this week. Then the knots are also made about what the timetable looks like.

Jesse Klaver (GroenLinks) and Attje Kuiken (PvdA) respond to the results of the member consultations of the PvdA and GroenLinks. © ANP



Party leader elections too time-consuming

Both parties recognize that due to their democratic nature, a list leader election is very obvious. But at the same time there is a fear that an open competition could turn into a tribal struggle, with PvdA members going for a PvdA candidate and GroenLinksers embracing a GroenLinks candidate. Nothing will come of a closed front in the run-up to the elections.

It can therefore also happen that both boards support one candidate. At the moment, the PvdA and GroenLinks each have their own party leader with Kuiken and Klaver. But the two do not want to comment on a possible candidacy for the time being. “That’s something for later,” Klaver said.

At the same time, the question is whether Kuiken and Klaver have not grown too much into their own blood group to be an acceptable leader of a joint left-wing movement for both parties.

Although they are certainly not without ambition, it is expected that Klaver and Kuiken will take a step aside if a big name wants to commit themselves to the list of candidates for the parliamentary elections. See also Courtois, hero of the Champions League final, misses Belgium in the Nations League - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb. © ANP



Aboutaleb or Timmermans

Precisely because of the short time span, it must be a very well-known name that will make the list. It is also accepted at GroenLinks that it is almost certainly a social democrat.

Two names are quickly mentioned: Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb and European Commissioner Frans Timmermans. Both PvdA members are from 1961, and have the advantage that they are well liked by both supporters.

For three quarters of the GroenLinksers, both Aboutaleb and Timmermans are acceptable as left-wing leaders, according to an earlier poll by EenVandaag. Aboutaleb, however, does not seem to budge. He has maintained for more than ten years that he will not return to the political arena in The Hague. In 2020 he signed for another six years in Rotterdam.

Vice-President Frans Timmermans of the European Commission. © ANP



Small circle

For Timmermans it is different. The European Commission, of which he is still 1st Vice-President, is still in office for another year. And it is uncertain whether he will be awarded a third round in Brussels next year.

According to insiders, Timmermans is not immediately eager to return to The Hague. He finds the harsh political climate in the Netherlands unpleasant. But if PvdA and GroenLinks call on him, he would not immediately say ‘no’ either. In a small circle he would have already explored his future.

After the next cabinet formation in 2025, the Netherlands will in any case have a new prime minister. But if PvdA/GroenLinks unexpectedly end up in the opposition, would Timmermans still want to? Does he still want to exchange the second post of the European Commission for the opposition from the opposition? See also Selenskyj by switching live in Frankfurt and other major cities

There are no guarantees for Timmermans. He also knows that it would be at the expense of his credibility if he were only up for the plush. He will have to take that gamble.

Join the conversation.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a conversation with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about politics here: