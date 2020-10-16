Delhi: Now a new change is going to happen with Aadhar card. From now on, Aadhaar cards will be seen in a new avatar. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is extracting Aadhaar as povinyl chloride (PVC).

It is being told that this card will look exactly like an ATM card or a credit card and this will be very easy to carry. The special thing about this Aadhar card is that its printing and lamination quality is much better. It can be run for many years. At the same time, the correctness of the card can be checked through the QR code from this card.

It is being speculated that there will be no problem with this card. The special thing is that from now on PVC cards can be used easily. Also, this card will not be spoiled due to wetting in water, the possibility of any kind of damage cannot be brought with the card.

UIDAI tweeted that, ‘Your Aadhaar now comes in such a size that you can keep it in your wallet. At the same time, this security security is absolutely safe.

Let us know how you can order PVC cards sitting at home.

You must first visit the website of UIDAI (https://uidai.gov.in) After which you have to go to My Aadhar Section and choose Order Aadhar PVC Card Option. After which you will be asked to enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number. After which the security code will be demanded to be inserted. After that you will be asked for OTP number. After submitting the OTP, you submit it. By doing this, details related to Aadhaar will come on your screen.

After this, you will be asked to pay, and your order will be placed as soon as you pay 50 rupees. And in a few days the card will come to your house.

Read this also.

UP: Dalit girl murdered after gang rape in Barabanki, postmortem report revealed

Twitter Down: Users can not see their posts, the company said – some problems in the internal system