World champion PV Sindhu said on Tuesday that he was in London with the consent of his family and coaches and thus dismissed reports of differences with any of them. Sindhu’s father, however, told the national camp in Hyderabad about her not being happy. Olympic silver medalist Sindhu has been in London for the past 10 days and on Monday posted a picture on social media with sports nutritionist Rebecca Rendell of the Gatorade Institute of Sports Sciences (GSSI). Sindhu is training in GSSI itself.

A news has claimed that Sindhu has left the country due to ‘tension in the family’, but this star player dismissed these speculations. In a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, Sindhu said, “I came to London a few days ago to work with my GSSI on things related to nutrition and recovery.” I have come here with the consent of my parents and there are no differences in the family in this context. “

I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrtion and recovery needs with GSSI. Infact I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard. pic.twitter.com/zQb81XnP88 – Pvsindhu (@ Pvsindhu1) October 20, 2020

He said, “Why would I have a problem with my parents who sacrificed their lives for me. My family is very close to each other and they always support me. I am in daily contact with my family members. “

Also I do not have any issues with my coach Mr Gopichand or the training facilities at the academy – Pvsindhu (@ Pvsindhu1) October 20, 2020

Earlier, Sindhu’s father PV Ramanna had said that her daughter is in London to prepare for the next year’s Asian leg of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) calendar as she is unable to practice properly at the national camp in Hyderabad. was. The Kovid-19 epidemic forced the BWF to relocate to Bangkok in January next year for the World Tour Finals (27–31 January) and the two Asia Open (2–17 January and 19–24 January).

Ramanna said that the star player was not happy with her training at the national camp. He said, “Here she was not able to practice properly. After Asian Games 2018, Gopi (head coach Pullela Gopichand) did not show interest in his training. He did not provide her with a suitable training partner for training. “Ramanna claimed,” She was not able to do level exercises and was fed up with her behavior. “

When contacted, Gopichand confirmed that Sindhu had informed him about going to London, but refused to respond to Ramanna’s remarks. Gopichand said, “We have this information that she has gone to Gatorade Training Academy.” His training institute is there. I don’t know the details of the program. “He said,” I don’t want to react to what his father is saying, if Sindhu says anything, I will react. ” Sindhu, however, later said that there was no problem between her and former All England champion Gopichand. “Also, I have no problem with my coach Gopichand or the training facilities in the academy,” he said.

