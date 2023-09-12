An expedition in the Gulf of Alaska by the US ocean exploration ship, NOAA, collected on August 30 at a depth of 3,000 meters a golden-colored creature that does not fit any known description for a living being. Amid some white sponges, this smooth, dome-shaped specimen, just over 10 centimeters in diameter, was firmly attached to a rock. A small hole or tear near its base revealed a similarly colored interior. It has not been able to be identified beyond the fact that it is of biological origin, Europa Press reported.