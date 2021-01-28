A.This Friday is international puzzle day. On this date, fans and manufacturers have a special reason to be happy this year. In the joyless Corona times, the placement games are booming. According to the Eurotoys consumer panel of the market research institute NPD, puzzle sales in Germany alone grew by more than 60 percent from 2019 to 2020.

The success seems understandable. Puzzles are made as a game for a time characterized by limitations. You can concentrate fully at home as an individual or go hunting for the right piece in the family. After a day full of video conferences and e-learning, the placement game also offers a pleasant analog counterweight. Every part that snaps fully into place with a quiet click is a small sense of achievement.

In fact, the involuntary focus on home life is only fueling a trend that has been emerging for years. The demand for puzzles was great even before the pandemic. In 2019 alone, the segment at the European market leader Ravensburger increased by around 20 percent compared to 2018.

The development is also supported by the increasing variety of puzzle shapes. In addition to the classic two-dimensional sets with a given motif, there are 3D puzzles, individually designed photo puzzles, puzzles as part of crime puzzles, monochrome puzzles and much more. The size range of the classic two-dimensional variants is huge anyway. It starts with the two-part set for toddlers and extends to a puzzle comprising tens of thousands of fragments with the complexity and spatial dimension of medieval tapestries.



Part by part to the dream motif

The word puzzle is the English term for riddle. And to this day it remains a bit of a mystery who exactly invented the puzzle. The British engraver John Spilsbury will be celebrated on Puzzle Day. A good 250 years ago, he saw apart a map of the English counties laminated on wood and created an educational game: If children placed the counties next to each other in the correct position, the individual parts resulted in a complete map.

“Jigsaw Puzzle” is the name of the puzzle in English. But Spilsbury probably didn’t use a jigsaw, but rather a scroll saw or a fretsaw. And he probably didn’t invent the principle from scratch, but rather adapted it from older games. There were plenty of impulses and role models in the British colonial empire of the time.

Karin Falkenberg, the director of the Nuremberg Toy Museum, suspects Asia as the origin of the game idea and names the classic tangram as a possible model. In view of its poetic philosophy (the beauty of the world is in each of the seven parts of the game), the English map of the 18th century is a bit sober.



A puzzle that trains motor skills and perception

Since the artisanal production of early puzzle games in the 18th century, the game has developed significantly. Many different manufacturers have contributed to this with their ideas and innovations. Toy historian Falkenberg calls the path to the modern puzzle “a polygenesis”.

One of the decisive steps was the development of the “interlocking puzzles” in the 19th century. Instead of sawing the elements out along the contours of the motif, the playing field has now been divided into elements with individual indentations and bulges, regardless of the image shown. A search and combination game emerged from the geographic learning game. “A classic educational puzzle that trains fine motor skills, imagination and image perception, which sensitizes people to colors and shapes,” says the museum director.

The sawn wooden parts are history today. Ravensburger, for example, produces the puzzles in a stamping process, explains product manager Verena Schlachter. The details have hardly changed since the 1960s, when the Upper Swabian company made its first puzzle games. The motif is printed on low-reflection paper and laminated onto cardboard. Then a press with more than 100 tons of pressure punches the desired parts from this puzzle blank.