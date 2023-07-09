The CV-500 was more than a road in the Valencian Community. In the 80s and 90s, this route symbolized a cult pilgrimage for lovers of the night and makina music, and was popularly baptized as the bakalao route. Today, at a point on this road rests the skeleton of what was Puzzle, one of the sanctuaries of techno music in the area. Several reopening announcements have flown over the business since it closed in 2011, but all the projects for its relaunch have ended up in the drawer. The reason that torpedoed the opening is a judicial war for the use of the brand. A conflict that confronts a former head of the venue, the parents of the business and the promoter of the Medusa music festival.

To navigate the intricacies of this story, where friendship, money and business are mixed, you have to go back to 1994. As stated in a ruling from the Provincial Court of Valencia to which EL PAÍS has had access, this year the owners of the premises decide to officially register the brand Puzzle and its charismatic logo: a puppet with dungarees, a crest and an angry face whose body forms a Z. The logo, baptized as little puzzle, it would end up stamped on key rings, caps, t-shirts, lighters and fans of the mythical disco. Over time it would become a symbol. “Everything was sold with the brand, it was a very profitable business,” recalls Luis Bonía, a DJ at the venue between 1995 and 1999, who assures that in a single 12-hour session up to 8,000 people could pass through the venue.

But the turmoil began in 2006. The owners cut ties with the nightlife world and decided to cede temporary use of the brand to one of their room managers, Francisco Navarro. The operator, who was friendly with one of the owners, records Puzzle already little puzzle to your name. In conversation with this medium, Navarro assures that he makes this registration “without profit” and only to prevent the trademark from expiring and being usurped by third parties. The trademark office approves the registration.

The nightclub closed in 2011, but Navarro used the brand sporadically outside the walls of the nightclub, with several tribute parties along the Valencian coast. In these bowling he uses the name Puzzle and its symbology. Until, in 2017, the promoters of the festival Medusa and Zevra enter the scene, who reach an agreement with the owners of the club to, vitaminized by the nostalgia factor, relaunch the universe Puzzle.

Thus, this promoter begins to organize its own events and announces to great fanfare the imminent reform and reopening of the discotheque Puzzle. It is at this point that the conflict with Navarro erupts, who has registered the brands as his own and claims their exclusive use, or at least reach an agreement. For their part, the promoters of the Medusa allege that they have the approval of the original owners, the true owners of Puzzle, to organize these parties. The conflict is served.

Point of no return

The situation reaches a point of no return when on the night of December 1, 2018, two parties are organized in Valencia for the 32nd anniversary of the venue. One is summoned by Medusa; the other, at the other end of the city, is celebrated by Navarro. But the two advertise themselves as the only legal and official party of Puzzle. “One counterprogrammed the original party just to send the message that the brand was theirs, which had already happened in 2017,” Bonía testifies. After several frustrated negotiations to reach an amicable settlement, the soap opera little puzzle ends up in court.

Finally, the Provincial Court of Valencia issued a ruling in February of this year where it agreed with the owners of the property against Navarro. For the magistrates, and as stated in the ruling, it is clear that the former head of court registered the mark “in bad faith”. Puzzle to guarantee its exclusive exploitation.

The ex-employee, says the ruling, exceeded the agreement sealed with the owners of the business, who gave him the business free of charge, and later found themselves stripped of a brand that belonged to them. Navarro assures that he never intended to profit from this matter. Going into legal detail, the Chamber reasons that, although the former head of the chamber obtained the registration of the trademarks in his name, the protection of the artistic design of little puzzle, as an artistic creation, was still tied to the original owners. In other words, since intellectual property rights over the drawing are at stake, they prevail for up to 70 years after the death of its author.

Consequently, and because Navarro’s intention to exclude the true owners is clear to the magistrates, their records become null and void. I mean, it’s like they never existed. The journey through Puzzle He lived his last chapter this Wednesday. According to sources close to the case, a hearing was held for a criminal case opened at the request of Francisco Navarro, where he claimed four years in prison from the promoters of the Medusa and compensation of half a million euros for organizing a party Puzzle. But the judge will shelve the matter after the parties have given up their accusations. Another criminal case opened for the same reason also points to the file. This would put an end to a legal battle for the mythical nightclub that has lasted five years.

Belén Escuder Tella is a lawyer at Integral Legal Management SL and has defended the interests of the owners of the premises. In order to win the case, she says it was essential to keep "invoices and designers' rights assignment documents," key to proving that the designs were the property of the original owners. Héctor Costa, lawyer for the promoters of the Medusa festival, recalls, in light of the case, the importance of registering a business brand to avoid complications. While it's not always easy to guarantee that someone else isn't using the name on the sly. To avoid this, he adds, brand agents come into play, professionals whose mission is to "perform monitoring and surveillance so that others do not take advantage of the reputation of others."

