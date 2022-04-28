For the seven-time world champion three negative races and teammate George has almost double the points. Wolff defends him: “Not at all I collapse, he remains the best. And remember Brazil”

Mario Salvini – Milan

The trouble is, now there are two weeks to mull over, to come up with the worst thoughts. And to undergo lynching. Because even the suspicion that the king is naked is enough and the mockery already starts. Not unanimous, God forbid, but loud and noisy. It's sport, it's life: we shouldn't be surprised. If anything, it is surprising, and generates much more significant doubts, a phrase from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday evening Imola: "It certainly cannot be said that he is looking forward to racing in Miami". A sign that all this desire for redemption does not have it. Or perhaps, more likely, it is that it does not see the margins. The GP of Emilia-Romagna was for him one of the worst ever: 13th in qualifying, he closed the Sprint Qualifying on Saturday 14th and, from that pitch from which he started, all he managed to do is been gaining a position. Getting a dubbing like he hadn't seen in 9 years and 177 races. Moreover, immediately from Max Verstappen with whom the World Cup was played up to 4 months ago.

full apologies – The other phrases that will remain of the weekend are those of team principal Toto Wolff directly in the radio team in the sad return lap: "Sorry, Lewis, for the car you had to drive today. I know it was undriveable and that this is not the result. that we deserve. It was a terrible race, but we'll start from here. We'll get out of all this. " And it's true, the W13 is the worst that could be conceived. As proof that sometimes a little superstition would not hurt: the Red Bull, to say, has not by chance passed from last year's RB16 to the current RB18. More seriously: the slim Mercedes doesn't work. And it is for this, above all, that Lewis, despite never having retired, finds himself with 28 points (and he also had the Sprint at his disposal …). Since the current scoring system has been in place his minimum after 4 GPs had been 49, but at the time he was in Mclaren. He leaves astonished to think that a year ago he was 94. And it is not even that, the worst evil: is that with the same car, struggling, George Russell on Sunday in Imola was still fourth. And now he has almost double the points: 49. Enough to let so many metaphors glimpse sunsets, circles of life and other similar amenities.

curse of 7 – Of course, it is the disparity in performance that is of concern. And to make some detractors say that with a W13 like this, after so many years of domination, the Lion King would have lost his bite and motivation. That staying down there is no longer for him. So that someone has already wanted to see the young lion George, British like him, ready for the inheritance. And in the background a curse that hangs over all motorsport: that of the seventh title. Beyond which no one has ever gone to F1 (Michael Schumacher), nor to Indy (AJ Fox), nor to Nascar (Richard Perry, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson). And with regard to their respective first classes, not even Valentino Rossi and Tony Cairoli (Giacomo Agostini and the Sebastien rally drivers, Loeb and Ogier, can laugh at it ….). Anathemas evoked with a little too much lightness. Just as risky are the hypotheses of listlessness. First of all, because we are talking about Hamilton, the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1. And then because of the disconcerting only the race and the result of last Sunday. In Bahrain, Lewis did better than Russell; in Jeddah he was mocked by the closing of the pit lane and in Melbourne it was the safety car that fooled him, just when he was in front of his teammate.

more power – “More power” At Imola, Russell was exceptional at the start, gaining 5 positions, but then only passed the Magnussen (without DRS), while Hamilton remained entangled in a train with DRS, condemned for almost the entire race to watch the back of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri. Not exactly without reasons, if it is true that on the radio he said: “I need more power.” And again, in the final, he asked: “With another stop we can recover some positions ? “. Toto Wolff is the first to dismiss the accusations against the man who built his own glory:” There is no need to talk about collapse. It is the car that idles. Lewis is a seven-time champion, one who just a few months ago in Brazil did a legendary race. He’s the best in the world, he just has a car with which he can’t do what he would like to and would know how to do. “But he promised him: they’ll come out. The last eight years have taught us that if someone can be able to make it, that someone is Wolff, Mercedes and Hamilton.