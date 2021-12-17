Taito announced in a video that a new game Bobble puzzle (also known as Bust a Move) is under development and, more importantly, is currently under construction for consoles. The announcement comes from an official video of Taito which also allows us to take a first look at the new game.

While the puzzle game series Puzzle Bobble has been around since its original 1994 arcade game, main character Bub, also known as the cute Bubble Dragon “Bubblun”, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. Bub first appeared in the 1986 arcade game Bubble Bobble. Taito decided it was time to announce a new Puzzle Bobble console game to commemorate the occasion.

Director Tsuyoshi Tozaki was unable to share further details in the video, but said it will feature the simple gameplay the series is known for, so anyone can buy and play it with ease. The developers are also taking notes from Bubble Bobble 4 Friends, which allowed players to have fun with friends and family. Below you can take a look at the video (activate English subtitles).

Taito hasn’t confirmed any specific platform, but it’s almost a given that it will arrive on Nintendo Switch based on comments on Bubble Bobble 4 Friends.

Source: Nintendo Life