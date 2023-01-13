Announced last August, the title Puzzle Bobble Every bubble! has disappeared somewhat from circulation until today, day in which TAITO has returned to the spotlight to reveal some crunchy news.

A special mode called will also be offered within the game Puzzle Bobble vs. Space Invadersinserted to celebrate the forty-fifth anniversary of the franchise Space Invaders. Here, the players will have to defeat the invaders encapsulated within the spheres by simply aligning three or more of the same colour. Orbs can only be fired in a straight line, thus requiring players to move the character left and right to reach the desired location, dodge enemy attacks and shoot them down.

Up to four players will be able to engage in this nice new mode in a cooperative way.

TAITO will show this in action Puzzle Bobble vs. Space Invaders during the day. We will update the news with the video as soon as it is released!

Puzzle Bobble Every bubble! is coming up Nintendo Switch during spring 2023. You can find out more about the game in the announcement news.

Source: TAITO Street Gematsu