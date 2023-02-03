TAITO And ININ Games reveal that title Puzzle Bobble Every bubble will debut from May 23rd on Nintendo Switchwith a retail version sold only on Amazon and other select retailers.

Users will also be able to enjoy playing 1 vs 1 online matches against other players from all over the world, and will be able to count on an always updated ranking (To be able to play online games, you must have a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service).

Source: TAITO, ININ Games Street Gematsu

Read on at Akiba Gamers

#Puzzle #Bobble #Everybubble #release #date #revealed