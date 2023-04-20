ININ Games And TAITO Corporation reveal new information about Puzzle Bobble Every bubble!coming up Nintendo Switch the next May 23rd. are revealed former internship, collectibles and more.

In this new adventure of Bub And Bob overcoming each area of ​​the story mode under specific conditions allows you to unlock the EX Internship, ex(tra)difficult levels that will test even the most avid Puzzle Bobble players. These levels will also unlock characters usable in Battle Mode, costumes for assistant characters mini roon And Chack’n, new music and many other items. These puzzle-filled levels will tell new stories, different from the main storyline. Combined with the standard Story Mode levels and Baron’s Tower, along with level variations available based on the number of players, EX stages offer hundreds of different levels to master.

In the Scrapbook, you can also view the descriptions and profiles of the skins and costumes of the characters and assists collected in the Story mode. You can also collect and listen to the soundtrack of the levels and compare the normal music you will hear in the game and the music played in difficult moments.

Finally, at 12:00 tomorrow, Italian time, an unpublished gameplay preview of the title will be revealed, which you can see below thanks to this embed.

Source: ININ Games