ININ Games And TAITO they shared the opening footage on the net for Puzzle Bobble Every bubble! also revealing the never-before-seen infinite stage called “Baron’s Tower”.

The tower is an area that appears in story mode and requires you to pop bubbles that automatically add to infinity. An online leaderboard is available, divided into three levels of difficulty and number of players, allowing you to compete with players from all over the world for high scores. By exceeding a certain score, you will be able to advance in the storyline relating to the Torre del Barone.

The release of the game is scheduled for May 23rd on Nintendo Switch.

Puzzle Bobble Every bubble! – Opening cinematic

Source: ININ Games