Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey is coming to PS VR, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Sony has announced.

Survios, developer of PS VR games such as Creed: Rise to Glory and The Walking Dead Onslaught, said Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey hits PlayStation later this year. It’s already available on Oculus Quest.

The announcement video is below:

As the name of the game suggests, this Puzzle Bobble makes the famous three-dimensional bubble puzzles. This means puzzles no longer lay on a flat plane, but take the form of three-dimensional clusters that spin and rotate with realistic physics when bubbles collide.

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey has a story mode with 100 3D puzzles, an Infinite Mode, which is an endless challenge for players chasing high-scores, and Duel Mode, which is fast-paced 1v1 online battles with quickmatch support across PS4, PS5 and PS VR.