The publisher CITY CONNECTION announced the release of Puzzle Bobble 2X / BUST-A-MOVE 2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble 3 / BUST-A-MOVE 3 S-Tributecollection that includes the two classic titles of TAITO. The compilation will be available from next February 2nd in digital format only PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

The game will contain the arcade and console versions of the two titles with a series of additional modes and features such as rewind, quick save, slow mode, unlimited credits and scanline. We can see the announcement trailer below.

Puzzle Bobble 2X / BUST-A-MOVE 2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble 3 / BUST-A-MOVE 3 S-Tribute – Announce Trailer

Source: CITY CONNECTION Street Gematsu