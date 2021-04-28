Carles Puyol has surrendered on Twitter to Ángel Di María. The excellent first part of ‘el fideo’ has not been overlooked for the ex-Barcelona footballer who has published: “Di Maria not only breaks waists, how she centers …“ along with some emoticons of some hands and a drooling face. The Argentine put the assistance to the goal of Marquinhos from the corner.

The former Barcelona footballer had to suffer the quality of the Argentine on the pitch when he played for Real Madrid and, as described in his tweet, he broke his waist in a game.

Di María is one of the PSG-Manchester City players first leg of the Champions League semi-finals. ‘The noodle’ has been vertical, especially in the first 45 minutes of the 80 that he has played, in which he has exposed his quality in the exit of the ball and at the time of creating danger with Neymar and Mbappé.