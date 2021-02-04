Puyo Puyo Tetris will get a further round of additions today in a new update.

Four new characters (Serilly, Rafisol, Strange Klug and Yu & Rei) will be included, alongisde three new songs and color blind settings.

Multiplayer also gets some new challenge rules to play around with, including Endless Fever, Endless Puyo, Tiny Puyo, Sprint, Marathon and Ultra. Here’s a look at the update in action:

Last month, Sega brought Sonic the Hedgehog to the game for the first time, along with another set of new modes, music and items.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 launched just before Christmas for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X. It belatedly turns up on PC via Steam on 23rd March.

A follow-up to the original Puyo Puyo Tetris, it includes a full new story campaign and four-player online multiplayer, plus all offline modes from the original game and a skill battle mode with gameplay-changing effects. If you haven’t picked it up yet, maybe Sonic can convince you?