Puy de Dôme, in the department of the same name, is a giant in the land of volcanoes. From the valley, the summit is barely visible. To reach it, you have to walk or take an electric cogwheel train, driven by a local child. Angèle Magnol takes hundreds of visitors every day. “I think I have the prettiest office in Auvergne. The landscape is different and magnificent every day,” enthuses the young woman.

The Chaîne des Puys lines up 80 volcanoes, dormant for more than 8,000 years. Once you reach an altitude of 1,465 m, just follow the guide for a free 45-minute visit. A novelty is even offered to the public: behind the scenes at the Puy de Dôme, a year-round workplace for several privileged teams. Like a physicist, proud and happy to have his head in the clouds. He studies them closely all year round.