It’s been seven years since the launch of NieR: Automata in stores, but the game continues to have a large following of fans, also thanks to the recent anime adaptation, with many players hoping for a new chapter in the series. The characters created by Yoko Taro’s mind are also very popular among cosplayers, as demonstrated by the 2B cosplay made by puttin_cos which you can admire below.

YoRHa No. 2 Type B, or 2B for short, is one of the main protagonists of NieR: Automata. She is a combat android created to be part of the YoRHa squad, an automated infantry unit designed to reclaim Earth from the alien invaders and secure a future for humanity. The character has managed to captivate millions of players, thanks to her elegant and distinctive appearance, with a black suit and a blindfold.