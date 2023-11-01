Puumala | The police and the enforcement agency are conducting an operation on an island owned by a Russian oligarch

The police and the enforcement agency are conducting a police operation in Kotasaari in Puumala. The island in question is owned by Russian oligarch Igor Kesaev.

With the police there was an official operation on the island owned by a Russian oligarch in Puumala on Wednesday. The police said in their announcement at 16:20 on Wednesday that the official assistance mission is underway.

The island in question, located in Saimaa, with its large villas, is owned by a Russian oligarch Igor Kesaev. The Finnish enforcement authority has taken over it as part of the EU sanctions against Russia. HS reported on the takeover in the spring of 2022.

The Eastern Finland police situation center confirms that there has been a police operation on the island in question. The police did not comment on what time the operation started.

The police did not take a position on the owner of the island either. The police have carried out the operation as a request for official assistance. The request has been made by the enforcement agency. According to the police, the enforcement agency is responsible for informing about the matter, and the police cannot therefore comment on the matter in more detail.

The leading engagement officer of the Special Enforcement Unit of the Bailiff’s Office Aki Virtanen says that the enforcement agency is conducting a search at the location.

The Bailout Office is looking for property to be attached and seized, as well as investigative material. According to Virtanen, the enforcement agency cannot open the matter any further due to strict confidentiality obligations.

We talked about Wednesday’s operation earlier Evening News.

Kesaev bought 20 hectares of Kotasaari in 2020 in the name of his Mersaari company. He paid 700,000 euros for the island to its previous Russian owner.

Billionaire Kesayev was put on the EU sanctions list in April 2022 due to his anti-Ukraine transactions.

Kesayev owns the large Mercury conglomerate, whose subsidiary Megapolis is Russia’s leading tobacco distributor. In addition, Kesayev heads the Monolit Foundation, whose mission is to provide financial assistance to retired security and military personnel of the Russian state.

Kesayev’s Degtyarjev arms factory, on the other hand, has supplied weapons to the Russian army. Ukraine has said in the past that weapons have ended up with Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk.

“Kesayev is involved in economic activities that have brought significant income to the Russian government responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of Ukraine. In addition, he materially supports the Russian government and benefits from its actions,” stated the EU’s reasons for sanctions.